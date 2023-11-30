Spinal Tap returns!

Our long national nightmare and comedy desert is finally over.

A sequel to "Spinal Tap'' is announced. Rob Reiner will direct. Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer return. Paul McCartney and Elton John will appear.

"We're making a sequel. We're going to start shooting at the end of February and everybody is back," Reiner said.

The director revealed he will reprise his role as filmmaker Marty DiBergi. Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer are all set to return as members of the fictional English heavy metal band Spinal Tap.

In addition to John and McCartney, Reiner teased a few more surprises, including an appearance in the sequel by Garth Brooks.

"You don't want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story," Reiner told Deadline in 2022 about moving forward with a sequel.