A gentleman brandishing a guitar and a colorful blouse, who could easily sub-in for any member of Spinal Tap, falls back in his chair and crashes into a piano at the same moment Phil Collins beats the drums in the best part of the song "In The Air Tonight". The syncing of his thumping is well-aligned and hilariously vaudevillian.

The man utters an equally satisfying swear on his way down. Even if this is choreographed, and I don't think it is, it's perfect.