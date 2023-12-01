Scientists make tiny robots out of human cells, and they repair neuron cells

Scientists at Tufts University and Harvard University have created tiny "robots" out of human cells, that they call anthrobots. They used human cells from the trachea, and had them form into clumps called organioids. They then found a way to encourage cilia, hairlike projections, to face outwards on the organoids, which were then used by the organoids to move around.

Link to the article on CNN.com here.

The anthrobots the team created weren't identical. Some were spherical and fully covered in cilia, while others were shaped more like a football and covered irregularly with cilia. They also moved in different ways — some in straight lines, some in tight circles, while others sat around and wiggled, according to a news release on the study. They survived up to 60 days in laboratory conditions.

When the scientists tested whether these anthrobots could be used medically, they were surprised to find that they can help repair other human cells.