A 7-11 in Monterrey Mexico has a tree growing through it

I love the tree growing through the celling of this 7-11 in Monterrey Mexico. The people who built this 7-11 wanted to save the tree, so they built around it instead of chopping it down.

This has to be the most interesting looking 7-11 in the world. Can they install trees in the other ones too, please? I'd like to sit on the branch of the 7-11 tree while I drink a slurpee.

