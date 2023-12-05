Donald Trump did not take kindly to a Lincoln Project ad called "Feeble" that taunted the unstable genius with video we've already seen: Trump staring into the sun; Trump struggling to hold a glass of water; confusing Biden with Obama; dragging a strip of toilet paper with his shoe… (See video below.)

But unlike his usual reaction of shutting down any unpleasant truth by simply calling it a lie, this time he ran to Truth Social to blame his embarrassing gaffes on AI.

"The perverts and losers at the failed and once disbanded Lincoln Project, and others, are using A.I.(Artificial Intelligence) in their Fake television commercials in order to make me look as bad and pathetic as Crooked Joe Biden, not an easy thing to do," he wrote in his late-night rant — as if all of these old clips shot be various people had been manipulated but never called out as such until now.

"FoxNews shouldn't run these ads," he then grumbled, letting us know just where he saw the anti-Trump Republican attack ad.

The best thing to come out of this latest MAGA sideshow is the reaction — and new nickname — the whiny Trump received by Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson:

"Listen, you shambling pantloaf, we didn't need AI to make you look like an impotent, drooling codger in steep cognitive decline. @ProjectLincoln just showed reality and you can't take it. Stay tuned for more. We know you can't look away." Nothing better than a using a made-up word to perfectly get your point across. (See Wilson's post, along with Trump's full post, below.)

Listen, you shambling pantloaf, we didn't need AI to make you look like an impotent, drooling codger in steep cognitive decline.@ProjectLincoln just showed reality and you can't take it.



Stay tuned for more. We know you can't look away. pic.twitter.com/9CFSgqffm4 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 5, 2023

