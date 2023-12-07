Woman who attacked fast food worker sentenced to fast food work

A woman who assaulted a worker at an Ohio Chipotle Mexican Grill has received her sentence: Rosemary Hayne, 39, must perform two months of community service, working in a fast food restaurant.

Hayne was captured in a viral video screaming at a Chipotle employee before throwing her food in the worker's face . …"You didn't get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?" Judge Timothy Gilligan told Hayne at her sentencing in Parma, Ohio.

The price of a Chipotle™ Lifestyle Bowl™ says she gets fired and ends up serving the balance of her time in the clink.

"If I showed you how my food looked and how my food looked a week later from that same restaurant, it's disgusting looking," Hayne said, according to WJW. "I bet you won't be happy with the food you are going to get in the jail," Judge Gilligan quipped.

Embedded below, the footage of Hayne's meltdown. Consider en passant that the U.S. judicial system regards fast food work as a form of comedy punishment.