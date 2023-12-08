No one can stand Ron DeSantis, and he is finally realizing that. He is spending an ungodly sum of money in the pathetic hope that he will come in second in the Iowa primary. He knows that's not going to happen, so he's going to have to cheat.

That's why he's bringing his wife along on TV appearances to beg out-of-state "mothers and grandmoms" to come to Iowa and vote for him in the GOP caucus.

Here's Casey DeSantis's pitiful pitch on Fox:

We have a huge coalition across the United States of America of mothers and grandmoms. Where the governor was reelected, we had a coalition of 1.1 million mothers and grandmoms in the state of Florida. That was the largest that has ever been done in the history of our state and probably I would argue across the nation. We're asking all of these moms and grandmoms to come from wherever it might be —North Carolina, South Carolina and to descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus, because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus. So moms and grandmas are going to be able to come and be a part and let their voice be heard in support of Ron.

Did you hear that, moms and grandmoms? The Republican Party of Iowa's presidential caucuses are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Book your flight tickets now ($429 round trip) and a hotel ($254/night at the Des Moine Holiday Inn Express) and vote for Ron so he doesn't get third place!