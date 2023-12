Sure, fans of Albert Brooks will enjoy the new documentary "Defending My Life" on HBO. It's a fun look back at all your favorite Albert Brooks comedy LPs, TV appearances, and films.

But for me there's even more to like on the recent episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast on which Albert finally agrees to appear—after a decade of Marc asking.

He doesn't hold back and tells many more interesting stories and shares deep observations about his career in acting and and comedy. Most highly recommended!