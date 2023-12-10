Love letter from 1913 folds out into a miniature pop-up art gallery

A love letter was written by Alfred Joseph Frueh in 1913. The American Cartoonist created the mini art gallery model to let his wife know about the details of a certain gallery before she visited.
The letter contains folding instructions to transform it to what you see in the photo. I like how it's a love letter, instructional document, and sculpture all in one!
From Instagram:
"Joseph Frueh, an American cartoonist, and illustrator, to his wife Giuliette Fanciulli on January 10, 1913. When folded according to the instructions, the letter transforms into a mini model of an art gallery. Frueh made this model to inform his wife about the details of a specific art gallery before her visit. Credit: Sardonicus."