Pedro Friedeberg's "Tichenortime" is a surreal clock that tells the time with many-fingered mannequin hands

This fantastic surreal clock by Pedro Friedeberg tells time with growing hands. Each hour on the clock is depicted by a sculptural hand who's number of fingers match the hour.
I love how the hand at the very top of the clock has 12 fingers all in one. The three curved legs it stands on are also a wonderful touch. I'd never lose track of time if I had this clock in my home, because I'd never want to stop looking at it.
Clock sculpture "Tichenortime", Pedro Friedeberg, 1963, from the series named after his dear friend, the surrealist painter Bridget Tichenor.