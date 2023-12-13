A deleted scene from "Elf" in which Buddy violently injures his elf friends

In this deleted scene from the 2003 comedy Elf, Buddy, played by Will Ferrell, plays hockey with his small elf colleagues, and uses his superior size to violently manhandle his friends, causing little bodies to go flying into the stands and snowbanks.

There's no explanation as to why this scene was deleted, but I suspect that whatever comedy came from this mismatched game was outweighed by how out-of-character it is for the sweet Buddy to play so hard that his loved friends are tossed around and injured.

Next time you watch this holiday classic, just know what Buddy is capable of.