Apple TV+ announces Murderbot adaptation

Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård has been selected to play Murderbot in the upcoming 10-episode series recently announced by Apple TV+.

I'm unsure if I'm more excited that after 5 years, Martha Wells' incredibly excellent The Murderbot Diaries series is finally going to be a live action adaptation that I can talk about with my reading-averse friends, or more afraid that yet another series I enjoy will get hideously disfigured as interpretation transmutes text into video (think 2018 Altered Carbon making Reileen Kawahara into Takeshi Kovacs' sister, 2013 World War Z not including the Lobo, 1984 Dune Weirding Module "gun" in lieu of Martial Arts, etcetera).