This video of a teeny pot getting made on a mini pottery wheel is so satisfying to watch. The little clay pot is shaped between the artist's fingers, and then an opening is formed with a toothpick. It's then dried with a lighter and painted hot pink.

This is the perfect pot for a mouse or bird to store a few seeds in. Where does one get a tiny pottery wheel like the one in the video? I had no idea that such a thing existed.

This looks like so much fun to make!