Confederate memorial to be removed from Arlington National Cemetary

The Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia will finally get rid of its Confederate memorial this week, as part of a Department of Defence policy to remove confederate symbols from its facilities. It's off to a historical park in the Shenandoah Valley where the confederates, including child soldiers from a nearby military academy, won their last significant victory.
figures on the monument include a Black woman depicted as a "Mammy," carrying an infant of a white officer, and a Black man following his owner to war, according to the cemetery.
Republicans are upset but resigned.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, has voiced his disappointment, said his spokeswoman Macaulay Porter, adding the governor plans to relocate it to the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park in the Shenandoah Valley, calling it a "fitting backdrop for Ezekiel's legacy."