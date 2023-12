SaltyTaco was taking their new quadcopter drone for a backyard spin when an owl swooped down and snatched it.

"I made every effort to try to recover the quad but it is gone," SaltyTaco writes. "Enjoy this video at my expense!"

A viewer on Reddit identifies the raptor as a barred owl, a species that's highly territorial. It was probably pissed that the drone was on its turf.

(via DIGG)