Creepy gingerbread man caught on camera trying to walk into someone's home (video)

A doorbell camera caught video of this creepy gingerbread man attempting to open the door of someone's home in Arlington, Virginia last week. According to police, the kooky cookie walked off after realizing the door was locked.

"A witness approached the subject outside and he reportedly stated he was looking for a friend's house," police said.

According to the WUSA9, others in the neighborhood spotted this character wandering the neighborhood earlier in the evening.

"We have a big picture window that faces N George Mason," said Lindsey Churchill. "All of a sudden my dogs were going crazy barking out the window and I looked out, and there was a giant blow-up gingerbread man costume out on the sidewalk. We kind of locked eyes and the gingerbread man went on his way. So weird."

"It was not holly jolly," she added.