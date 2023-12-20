Dunkin' Donuts employees pull guns on complaining customer

Last week, a woman and her boyfriend pulled into a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru in El Paso, Texas ready to enjoy a tasty treat. The woman felt that the employee was rude to her over the drive-thru intercom so she asked to speak to the manager. "The employee on the other end of the intercom stated he was the manager with explicit language," according to police.

When the customer pulled forward to the pick-up window, three employees walked out of the shop and approached her car brandishing handguns.

According to the El Paso Times, "during the confrontation, one of the Dunkin' workers allegedly chambered a round in a gun and pointed it at the woman's 41-year-old boyfriend, allegedly telling him, 'Ya'll gonna die tonight,' police said.

The three employees—Luis Arturo Dominguez, 20, Jesus Dominguez, 17, and Elijah Richard Garcia, 19—were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (We'll leave the jokes about cops being near a donut shop to you.)