The incredible CCTV video below was captured on Saturday afternoon in Olton, Solihull, England.

A woman was pushing a baby in a stroller when a Peugeot went out of control on the road. The car veered off the road, hit a pole, and then flipped over. It barely missed the woman and baby. Barely. They walked (and rolled) away unscathed.

According to BBC News, "The woman driving the car suffered cuts, said the [police] force, adding an investigation was under way and it was reviewing footage."