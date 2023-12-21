Grenade outside middle school was…. not that

On Monday, police were called to Patton Middle School in McMinnville, Oregon when someone spotted a hand grenade on school grounds. The explosive device was in a field adjacent to the middle school's track.

"All the students were secured inside the school by middle school staff during the ensuing investigation," McMinnville Police Department stated. "After immediately securing the area, officers started communicating with Oregon State Police Bomb Squad personnel."

Next, the police flew their department's drone to get a close look at the grenade.

"After reviewing the photographs, the item was determined to be a dog waste bag dispenser that is manufactured to resemble a hand grenade," the police reported. "The item was removed from school property and school activities returned to normal."

If you'd like to frighten children and cause unnecessary trouble for others, you too can purchase a Bad Dog Gang Tactical Poop Bag Holder Dispenser for $16 on Amazon.

(KOIN)