Florida Man wanted for fishing inside Bass Pro Shop and absconding with a live tarpon

Lee County, Florida police are searching for the gentleman in the below video who apparently went fishing inside Bass Pro Shop on Wednesday and absconded with a live tarpon.

According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the "male suspect entered the Bass Pro Shops in Gulf Coast Town Center with a fish net in hand, and proceeded to remove a live tarpon from the store's indoor fish pond. The suspect then fled the store with the tarpon. South District Detectives are working with our Animal Cruelty Task Force, MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, and SWFL Crime Stoppers in an attempt to locate the individuals involved…

"We're #FishingForInformation & would love nothin' more than to 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗺 𝗶𝘁 𝘂𝗽 with this guy."

Yes, the police really did write that.