Severed limbs with sneakers found at Thai recycling plant in container shipped from the US

Employees at a recycling plant just south of Bankgok, Thailand were sorting cardboard boxes in a container shipped from the United States when they made a gruesome discovery. Inside the flattened cardboard were severed legs with the feet still in socks and sneakers.

"It is possible the person was the victim of a murder," said police Lieutenant Colonel Dechanut Thayasirichuti. "It did not happen in our country though."

From The Sun: