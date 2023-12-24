Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs and Twilight Singers sings "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

Below, savior of misbehavior Greg Dulli of the Afghan Whigs sings a hauntingly beautiful rendition of the 1943 holiday standard "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." Directed by Phil Harder, the music video is based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale The Little Match Girl, first published in 1845.

"If you've not read it, (spoiler alert!) it's not a happy ending," Greg commented when releasing the song in 2018. "That said, I hope your holidays are bright and filled with wonder."

image: Greg Dulli