Travel videos visiting locations from classic View-Master reels

Dave Machin created a wonderful YouTube channel that combines travel and history in a unique format: finding and recreating the views and locations of the seven images from a vintage View-Master reel.

Each 20-minute video examines the historic views of a travelogue VM reel, say of 1940's Los Angeles or Santa Fe, and then Dave and his wife travel there find those exact same views today.

The delightful videos are cleverly written and well researched. I've lived in or traveled to many of the locations and it was fun to learn many interesting facts and discover new-to-me details. You'll enjoy "View Master Travels!"