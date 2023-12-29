Budokan Boys make nightmarish saxophone-laden synth pop

If you click on this link, genre-less, breathless, surrealist synthpop will pour out of your speakers. You will experience emotion(s), this much I can guarantee. Some songs are falsetto LCD Soundsystem, as viewed by you in a bout of psychedelic-induced psychosis. Ween's The Fucked Jam as produced by The Residents. Many of you tuning in at home may enjoy this, others will perish.

The first track, The Magic Beggar, invokes a Gary Wilson-esque storyteller, churning his wooden wheel of hypnosis in one hand and ushering with the other. The story devolves into ominous synth medley and from there, we're treated to a Dee Wants Death, an upbeat-adjacent pre-obituary tune that you can really get down n' dance to! Puns, good times, downward spirals, saxophones and incredibly eccentric delivery are wed together in Budokan Boys' So Broken Up About You Dying. And that's not all! The group's live performances are equally jarring. Both members are clad in white tank tops and long johns. Lee, the lead singer and lyricist, is a dancer of the eclectic order and commands the stage. He alternates between hesitant animatronic and disaffected rock star. The wrong Tom Waits is here from the future to tell us about his new favorite genre, schizophrenic noir. And he has great news, Budokan Boys pioneered it and it's So Broken Up About You Dying.

The act is definitely scary. It's satirical. It's also a little Charlie Day.