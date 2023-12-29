Creepy conspiracy notes found in sealed cereal boxes

Pennsylvania residents are opening sealed boxes of sugary breakfast cereal and finding creepy conspiracy notes inside. The first report came from Joe Miller of Sugarloaf Township who cracked open his box of Lucky Charms S'mores and spotted a cryptic note inside.

Local 28/22 news reported on the story but "is not identifying the stores where the products were purchased and not showing the content of the notes as we continue our deep dive into what's going on."

Apparently, the notes "contain words like terror-riots and JFK warned of SS and Lord of Rings. As well as words connected to conspiracy theories."

Since the first news story, multiple other similar cases have been reported. The FDA is now investigating and advises customers who believe their cereal boxes may have been tampered with to return the items at the store.