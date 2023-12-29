Hazardous chemical cloud at Disneyland injures employees

At 2am yesterday, a toxic vapor cloud of hazardous chemicals injured two Disneyland employees (aka "cast members"). Anaheim Fire & Rescue treated one of the employees at the park and the other was sent to the hospital but has since been released.

According to the Orange County Register, the vapor cloud was caused by an accidental spill of chlorine and another cleaning agent that impaired the employees' breathing. Fortunately, the park had already closed for the day.

The Anaheim Fire & Rescue Hazardous Material team cleaned up the mess and is now investigating the cause.