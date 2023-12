I love these old animal shaped downspouts. According to Lost Found Art, most of these gems are from Europe. The last one doesn't quite match the elegance of the others, but is great fun (and possibly my favorite).

Why can't all water spouts be this cool? I wish that these decorative spouts were the norm. They're all so awesome.

