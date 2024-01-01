Explore this soundmap of forests all over the world. This fun open source library allows users to click on a forest from the map, see where it's located, and listen to an audio clip of what it would sound like to be there.
If you're interested in sound, nature, travel, or all of these things, this website is for you. It's also a nice way to unwind and hear some calming audio after a long day. If you find a forest sound that you like, you can save or download the audio clip to listen to again.
From Sounds of the Forest:
"We are collecting the sounds of woodlands and forests from all around the world, creating a growing soundmap bringing together aural tones and textures from the world's woodlands.
The sounds form an open source library, to be used by anyone to listen to and create from. Selected artists will be responding to the sounds that are gathered, creating music, audio, artwork or something else incredible, to be presented at Timber Festival 2021."