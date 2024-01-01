Explore this soundmap of forests all over the world. This fun open source library allows users to click on a forest from the map, see where it's located, and listen to an audio clip of what it would sound like to be there.

If you're interested in sound, nature, travel, or all of these things, this website is for you. It's also a nice way to unwind and hear some calming audio after a long day. If you find a forest sound that you like, you can save or download the audio clip to listen to again.

From Sounds of the Forest: