This fun website called Drive & Listen allows you to drive around different cities virtually and listen to the radio. You can visit Tokyo, Lisbon, New York, Miami, and many other places while listening to a radio station. I love how atmospheric some of the music is. You can also change the speed of the car, and decide if you want street noises to be on or off.

I love how clear the videos of driving through the city are. It makes me feel like I'm really there! I spent the most time in the San Francisco simulation—I love "driving" up and down all the hills.