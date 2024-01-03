A 13-year-old has just become the first person to beat Tetris

Blue Scuti, 13, is the first person to ever beat the classic Tetris game on the Nintendo Entertainment System. It's taken 34 years for a human do it. (An AI succeeded previously.)
"My hands feel tingly, I can't feel my hands," Scuti said after the game finally locks up—the winning moment.
Watch the video below from the 2023 Classic Tetris World Championship.
From Polygon:
Blue Scuti's winning strategy was a culmination of the technique that younger players have been developing in recent years. These newer strategies, like "hypertapping" and later "rolling," emerged in 2016 and 2020 respectively, allowing players to operate the NES controller even faster than the buttons by tapping the underside of the controller.