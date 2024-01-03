Warren G and Kenny G perform "Regulate" (video)

"Regulate" is the classic 1994 hip-hop number by Warren G (featuring Nate Dogg). Along with samples of Bob James's "Sign of the Times" and Dr. Dre's "Let Me Ride," the track most prominently features Michael McDonald's killer 1982 yacht rock tune "I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)." Back in 2015, Jimmy Kimmel's "Mash Up Monday" series on his late night TV show brought Warren G and another "G"—Kenny G—together in a performance of "Regulate."

The only thing that would have made this better is if Michael McDonald's last name is actually "G" and that he had joined in.

