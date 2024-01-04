Prisoner attacks judge during sentencing hearing

Delone Redden, while being sentenced for aggravated battery, launched himself at Judge Mary Kay Holthus after she denied his request for probation. Footage from the court shows Redden leaping at the bench and being lackadaisically restrained as he beats the living daylights out of her.

"We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees."

Nevada's Attorney General: "Sending our sincerest well wishes to District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus and the marshal injured in her courtroom today. Your dedication to justice and the court are truly commendable. We wish you both a swift recovery."

Counterpoint: the marshal and other court staff were in fact useless and failed to stop the prisoner beating up a judge.