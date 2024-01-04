Youtuber provides an in-depth look at living on a cruise ship, and it looks absolutely miserable

Imagine cruising seven days a week, 365 days a year. Beautiful ocean views, free buffets, and only the threat of a rogue wave, mutiny or scurvy to worry you. Sounds like paradise, right? Not so much. Bryan James, a musician working on a cruise ship who moonlights as a YouTuber, uses his platform to provide a look at the life of a full-time cruise worker.

It sucks.

17 minutes of Internet per day, guys! It's like a five-star prison, and it only gets worse for those without the more 'visible' jobs like James has- and all of this mere feet from the rich tourists who actually pay for cruises. I'd turn into the Joker after a week of this.