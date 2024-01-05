Marching band performance features swamp monsters, grass beasts and a children's choir

Indie rock band OK Go recently posted this "explainer video" that provides commentary and context for their 2010 music video for "This Too Shall Pass," along with this description:

Music video or live performance? Neither? Both? Not sure, ask Schrödinger. Or ask any member of the Notre Dame Marching Band, the swamp monsters, or the kindergartners that created this video with us. Or ask the football player moonlighting as a cameraman. It takes all kinds to make a live music performance video.

If you haven't seen the original video, it's as elaborate and outstanding as everything else the band has created. The video, filmed in October 2009, stars OK Go band members dressed in marching band uniforms and playing marching band instruments in a large field in South Bend, Indiana. They are joined by members of The University of Notre Dame Marching Band and a children's choir composed of students from two South Bend preschools.

How did this incredible collaboration come about? The Chronicle of Higher Education explains:

It went something like this: In 2006 the power-pop band OK Go released its video for "Here it Goes Again," in which the members performed an elaborately choreographed routine on treadmills. Their popularity soared, and a flood of eager fans responded by posting their own versions on YouTube. One of those videos caught the group's attention: a clip of the Notre Dame marching band playing "Here It Goes Again" while lining up in a formation that looked like men on treadmills. OK Go contacted Notre Dame, and the two bands—rock and marching—agreed to collaborate on the quartet's new video. "This Too Shall Pass," featuring OK Go and more than 120 Notre Dame marching-band members, had its debut in January.

I can't even imagine how excited the Notre Dame Marching Band must have been to participate in this adventure. And the video is so very awesome! I love getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse through the new explainer, too. Thanks, OK Go! Enjoy!