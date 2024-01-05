Microsoft adds "Copilot" key to keyboard layout

Microsoft announced the introduction of the Copilot key, reducing the CTRL+C keyboard shortcut into a single button press, located next to the ALT key.

The introduction of the Copilot key marks the first significant change to the Windows PC keyboard in nearly three decades. We believe it will empower people to participate in the AI transformation more easily. The Copilot key joins the Windows key as a core part of the PC keyboard and when pressed, the new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience to make it seamless to engage Copilot in your day to day*. Nearly 30 years ago, we introduced the Windows key to the PC keyboard that enabled people all over the world to interact with Windows. We see this as another transformative moment in our journey with Windows where Copilot will be the entry point into the world of AI on the PC.

Over the coming days leading up to and at CES, you will start to see the Copilot key on many of the new Windows 11 PCs from our ecosystem partners, with availability beginning later this month through Spring, including on upcoming Surface devices.

We are excited to take the next step on our journey. There's never been a better time to get started with Copilot today, whether it's turning your ideas into songs, creating beautiful images and polished drafts to adjusting your PC settings, Copilot is your everyday AI companion for work and life. To learn more visit this link.

As we embark on this new year, we are filled with optimism and excitement. We will continue to build Windows to be the destination for the best AI experiences. This will require an operating system that blurs the lines between local and cloud processing. The year ahead promises to be nothing short of extraordinary!