Study: undergraduate students now of average intelligence

A meta-analysis concludes that "On average, undergraduate students' intelligence is merely average." In the 1950s, college students' average IQ was above 115. Now it's 102, albeit "correlated with the selectivity of universities."

IQ of university students and university graduates dropped to the average of the general population. The decline in students' IQ is a necessary consequence of increasing educational attainment over the last 80 years. Today, graduating from university is more common than completing high school in the 1940s.

Marketing a college education as the way to get ahead for the unexceptional. While insisting that education is downstream of intelligence. While measuring intelligence with puzzles and math problems. While rewarding education with debt. Turtles all the way down.