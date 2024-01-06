"I rule": Comedian and musician Dave Hill rocks Anaheim arena, shredding Canadian and American national anthems

Dave Hill totally crushed guitar renditions of the Canadian and American national anthems before an Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Wednesday.

He wrote about his Hendrixed performance on Threads:

Behind my @nhl debut playing the national anthems at the @anaheimducks vs. @mapleleafs game this past Wednesday in Anaheim. Like all great art, it was very polarizing, just like when Stravinsky debuted "The Rite of Spring," Dylan went electric at the Newport Folk Festival, or Combos introduced their pizza-flavored variation. In fact, I've just learned the @edmontonoilers refuse to let me perform the anthem at their arena when I'm in town. I rule.

The hosts of the Canadian morning talk show "Breakfast Television" were not fans.