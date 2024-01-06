LAPD wants to remotely access 10,000 public and private security cameras

LAPD is about to reveal a new tool for surveillance termed LAPD live. Following the approval of next year's budget, LAPD will be able to remotely access live footage from police helicopters, body cams, and homeowner and retail-owned security cameras. Despite continued requests for yearly budget increases, LAPD argues that not having to do as much in-person work, like talking to witnesses, will reduce their expenses. Think fiscally, why don't you? All homeowners have to do is opt-in to the program and after a crime is committed, then LAPD can access the footage and say that they got their man.

LAPD argued that this program would increase "community participation." If I've learned anything from the complete void of discourse on NextDoor, it's that that buzzword-y phrase, when removed from person-to-person interaction, is a synonym for pointing fingers and snooping. It is not this author's belief that "community" comes together through taller fences, increased suspicions and Ring cameras with a direct feed to the police, but maybe I'm old fashioned. This lack of on-the-ground policing, (directly counter to the popular and successful implementations of community policing) LAPD says, will "preserve individual privacy".

LAPD has worked with Ring before.

Ring also designated the LAPD as a brand ambassador through a partnership called Pillar, giving out free cameras and codes in exchange for public sign-ups. After the program ended in 2019, a report by the Electronic Frontier Foundation found the LAPD had requested videos from Ring camera owners for footage of the Black Lives Matter protests. Joey Scott, LA Public Press

With that refreshing precedent set, we can rest easy knowing that all future implementations of this program will be completely warranted, not at all biased, and just. Cheers!