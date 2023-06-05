How to make the perfect chocolate chip cookies while being spied on by the government

Comedian Joe Brogie shared this delightful Instagram Reel, marrying two popular social media trends: tasty baking recipes, and unhinged conspiracy theories! What a delicious, gooey, paranoid chocolatey treat!

Remember: that tinfoil hat can also be used a heat deflector to keep your cookies nice and moist.

Set the over for 415° and bake for 8 minutes. While that was happening, I deciphered a phone number from the crossword puzzle to get a hold of the White House. I know about the chemtrails and the underground tunnel people. Once again they've been blocking my calls. Cookies are done!

For the non-embed crowd: