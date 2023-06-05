How to make the perfect chocolate chip cookies while being spied on by the government

Thom Dunn

Comedian Joe Brogie shared this delightful Instagram Reel, marrying two popular social media trends: tasty baking recipes, and unhinged conspiracy theories! What a delicious, gooey, paranoid chocolatey treat!

Remember: that tinfoil hat can also be used a heat deflector to keep your cookies nice and moist.

Set the over for 415° and bake for 8 minutes. While that was happening, I deciphered a phone number from the crossword puzzle to get a hold of the White House. I know about the chemtrails and the underground tunnel people. Once again they've been blocking my calls.

Cookies are done!

For the non-embed crowd: