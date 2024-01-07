The Sky Bridge 721 is the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge. Due to the way this video alone sparked my fear of heights, I can't imagine actually being on this bridge. I would definitely faint before I made it across.

Surrounded by beautiful views of nature and located in the municipality of Dolní Morava, Czech Republic, the Sky Bridge measures 721 meters long. It hangs at an alarming height of 95 meters off the ground.

The bridge opened to the public in 2022, and I'm truly bewildered that anyone would walk across this terrifyingly high bridge in the name of fun.