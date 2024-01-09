Court permits 62-year-old woman to extract sperm from dead husband to make a baby

The Supreme Court of Western Australia has ruled that a 62-year-old woman is permitted to have sperm extracted from her dead husband. The couple had two adult children who accidentally died. The woman informed the judge that she and her husband had planned to have another child that would be carried by a surrogate. Her cousin in the Philippines apparently volunteered for the role.

However, the use of someone's reproductive cells following their death is banned in Western Australia which makes for a difficult road ahead in this case. The situation also raises ethical questions.

From ABC News: