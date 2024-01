In 1995, a young man danced in his bedroom to The Prodigy's "Everybody In The Place" (1992) like nobody was watching—except his camcorder. He's still keeping the dream live as a musician called g-lock and uploaded the 20-year-old video to his YouTube channel. Watch below and don't miss the digital in-camera special effects.

Let's go!

image: Phil Nicholls/XL Recordings/publicity photo

(via r/ObscureMedia)