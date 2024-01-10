Gang members waving guns storm TV studio during live broadcast

Yesterday at Guayaquil, Ecuador's TC Television studio, the afternoon live news broadcast was underway when a group of surprise guest stars appeared on-set. First, a single fellow with a handgun appeared on screen. Then another showed up with a shotgun. And finally, a stream of other armed men stormed the studio. Video below.

"We are on air, so you know that you cannot play with the mafia," one of them said in Portugese.

The AP reports that nobody was injured and the 13 culprits were arrested and charged with terrorism. According to the Armed Forces Joint Command, the gang was responding to new Brazilian President Daniel Noboa's efforts to crack down on crime in the country.