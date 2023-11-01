Semafor reports that some of the Hamas terrorists who attacked southern Israel last month had taken a synthetic amphetamine drug called fenethylline (brand named Captagon), "which U.S. and Israeli officials believe was used to suppress fear and anxiety during the rampage and stimulate their willingness to attack, kill and, in some cases, torture, civilians."

Officials confirmed reports that Israel Defense Forces soldiers found the pills on dead and captured Hamas members. Semafor says the drug is "mass-produced and trafficked throughout the Middle East and Europe by the Assad regime in Syria and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah."

From Semafor:

Israel's government has been reluctant to highlight Hamas' use of Captagon due to fears it could diminish calls for the Palestinian organization to be held accountable for its crimes, and Israeli and U.S. officials had — until now — declined to confirm the early report on Israel's Channel 12 on Hamas' use of Captagon. Israeli officials have circulated videos and battle plans associated with Hamas' attack to underscore their premeditated nature. "It's the ideology" that should be focused on with Hamas, rather than the use of Captagon, an Israeli official told Semafor.

From Wikipedia: