Selena Gomez to play Linda Ronstadt in new biopic

Selena Gomez will play country-rock-folk legend Linda Ronstadt in a new biopic under development. The film will be produced by Ronstadt's manager John Boylan and James Keach who co-produced the fantastic Johnny Cash film Walk the Line.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Ronstadt's official Facebook and Instagram accounts posted a news story about the movie Wednesday and added the message, 'It all started with a simple dream.' Ronstadt and Gomez, who are both of Mexican descent, previously met at the former's home to discuss the project, according to a note on the website for Boylan's company Great Eastern Music."

Ronstadt no longer performs live due to progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative Parkinson's-like neurological disorder.