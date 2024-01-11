Microsoft overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company

Microsoft's market capitalization has overtaken Apple's, making it the world's most valuable publicly-traded company. Up 1.6% Thursday, it is worth $2.875 trillion. Apple slid 0.9% to $2.871 trillion. It was occasionally valued at $3 trillion last year, the world's first to do so, most recently in December.

Why the change? Demand for phones is slack and AI is tight: "It was inevitable that Microsoft would overtake Apple since Microsoft is growing faster and has more to benefit from the generative AI revolution," analyst Gil Luria told Reuters.

MS was last more valuable than Apple in 2021; since then, Apple and the Saudi national oil company have reportedly held the top slot, not that any of it fucking matters.