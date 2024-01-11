TV game show host unintentionally delivers the perfect EDM sample opportunity

On BBC 2's University Challenge TV game show, host Amol Rajan delivered the makings of a perfect spoken word sample for countless EDM tracks to come.

"What name is given to the genre of dance music that developed in the UK in the early 1990s out of the rave scene and reggae sound system culture associated with acts such as A Guy Called Gerald and Goldie?" Rajan asked contestants from the University of Aberdeen.

The student answered with "Drum and Bass" to which Rajan responded: "I can't accept Drum & Bass. We need jungle, I'm afraid."

(via NME)