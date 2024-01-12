Rent this Human Whack-a-Mole for your next company team building retreat

Now THIS is a work team building exercise I can get behind! Louisville, Kentucky resident Ilya Lyalin recently posted this video on his TikTok of a live, human-sized Whack-a-Mole game, with the caption, "Work team building by destroying." You can see Ilya in the middle of the giant inflatable, wielding what looks like a pool noodle, whacking away at his co-workers, who are popping up and down among the holes in the contraption. You can hear his co-workers shouting "Ilya, easy!", "Ilya, no mercy!", and "Ilya, hit harder!"

From what I can gather from his LinkedIn page, Ilya works in wine and spirit sales for a national distributing company. I also think I found where his company rented the "Human Whack-a-Mole"—Astro Jump, in Louisville, Kentucky, features the giant inflatable on its website: