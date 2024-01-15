Watch man ram skid loader into cars and police cruiser in Home Depot lot

On Sunday, Samuel Peyrot, 36, decided to take a skid loader for a spin in the snow-covered parking lot of a Home Depot in Lincoln, Nebraska. Seemingly with purpose, he smashed the construction vehicle into multiple cars. (Video below.)

Then, when cops arrived, he slammed into their cruiser. The police didn't appreciate that and pulled their guns. That's when Peyrot stopped his fun and faced the consequences.

According to KLKN, "Peyrot was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on an officer, second-degree assault and criminal mischief." Apparently, he had borrowed the skid loader from his employer and brought it to Home Depot on a trailer.

