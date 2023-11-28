Child steals huge construction forklift and leads police on an hourlong chase (video)

A 12-year-old boy spotted a huge construction forklift outside his Ann Arbor elementary school and, like a gift from heaven, the key was in the cab. He took the 35,000-pound vehicle for a spin around Ann Arbor while police chased him for an hour. Dashcam video of the shenanigans below.

"He's lowering the hooks! Don't go in front!" one of the officers said in the video.

Apparently, the young fellow hit 10 parked cars along the way before finally coming to a stop. Nobody was injured.

"This was a very dangerous situation that could've easily ended with serious injuries," police stated. 'The incident remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation."

(AP News)